Kendrapara: Kamala Maharana, a well-known personality in Kendrapara district who gained recognition for turning waste materials into decorative household items, died Saturday night at age 66.

She was under treatment at a private hospital in Cuttack after sustaining injuries from a fall at home May 28. As the news of her death spread, numerous prominent individuals gathered at her residence in Gulanagar village under Kendrapara block to pay their last respects. Her funeral was held Sunday at the village cremation ground.

For over eight years, Maharana transformed discarded plastic and other non-biodegradable waste into artistic household products, promoting environmental awareness and sustainability. She also involved local women through self-help groups, empowering them through skill-based initiatives.

Her work was nationally recognised when Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised her efforts during the 98th episode of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

During a campaign visit to Odisha in a previous general election, Modi touched her feet in a gesture of respect—an image that sparked widespread discussion across the country.

Maharana also gained attention for sending a handmade rakhi to the Prime Minister and for crafting caps for the chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force during the ‘Operation Sindhu Sudarshan’.

Mourners described her eco-friendly artistry as an inspiring legacy, reflecting how creativity and sustainability can go hand in hand to drive positive change.

