Dubai: The head of the United Arab Emirates’ major oil company Thursday sharpened his rhetoric against Iran over the Strait of Hormuz being closed off, saying “the weaponisation of this vital waterway, in any form, cannot stand.”

Sultan al-Jaber, the CEO of the state-run Abu Dhabi National Oil Co in the United Arab Emirates, said online that some 230 vessels “sit loaded with oil and ready to sail” through the Strait of Hormuz, now in a chokehold by Iran.

“They, and every vessel that follows, must be free to navigate this corridor without condition,” al-Jaber said. “No country has a legitimate right to determine who may pass and under what terms.”

He added: “Iran has made clear – through both its statements and actions – that passage is subject to permission, conditions and political leverage.