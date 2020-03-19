RAYAGADA: Utkal Alumina International Ltd., a unit of Aditya Birla Group in Kashipur block in this district has pledged its commitment to fight against the COVID-19 along with the district administration.

UAIL along with all its service providers is working together to fight out coronavirus disease with proper preventive measures.

UAIL’s unit head N. Nagesh informed that their firm is working constantly to keep the people safe in and around the factory from coronavirus disease and shutdowns have been planned too, if necessary.

The firm has taken a host of measures by fully equipping its Utkal Hospital, and other hospitals and OHSs with required equipment for carrying out diagnostic through non-contact infrared thermometers and culture of the swabs of the suspected patients by housing them in quarantine rooms.

All healthcare staff have been advised to spread correct messages, remain beware of rumors and consult doctors or WHO/ H&FW websites to authenticate messages.

Ambulances are kept ready to transfer suspected patients to Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

Moreover, precautions have been taken in the premises of Utkal Alumina and all service providers.

A five-member apex committee has been formed for governance of this crisis while conducting daily reviews and banning all outstation travels of the employees.

All social functions and gatherings in various locations have been suspended till further orders while biometric punching has been stopped for all employees and contract labourers.

Various awareness programmes and campaigns are being conducted for the community and staff members. All schools have closed on the order of the state government till further notice.