Rayagada: Utkal Alumina International Limited (UAIL), a fully owned subsidiary of Hindalco, the flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, opened a vision centre at its Utkal Hospital in Oshapada, Kashipur Block of Rayagada District Friday.

The vision centre has been established with a mission to provide modern and affordable eyecare facility to destitute tribal villagers of Rayagada and residents living in its peripheries. The centre was started in collaboration with LV Prasad Eye Institute, Hyderabad under the project – ‘Vision for All.’

N Nagesh, unit head and president, UAIL, inaugurated the centre in presence of Dr Arindam Roy Choudhury, chief medical officer, UAIL, Niranjan Kumar, assistant director vision centre network, LV Prasad Eye Institute and other senior executives of the company.

Speaking on the occasion N Nagesh reiterated the company’s objective to bring high-tech facilities in the field of education and healthcare at the doorsteps of the villagers living in the surrounding areas.

The state of the art eye centre will provide eye-related treatments at cheap rates. They will provide affordable lenses, frames within the range of Rs 80 to Rs 1000 only. The centre will work all 7 days from 8:00am to 7:00pm in a week.