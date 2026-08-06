Udala: A portion of the ceiling collapsed in the maternity ward of Udala Sub-Divisional Hospital Wednesday morning, narrowly missing a woman who had given birth three days earlier and her newborn baby.

The incident occurred at about 8:30 am on the first floor of the five-storey hospital building.

Sanjulata Patra, a resident of Kutling area, was sitting on her bed holding her baby when part of the false ceiling suddenly gave way.

According to family members and witnesses, fragments of the ceiling struck Patra on the back before falling onto the floor.

Her newborn escaped unharmed. Another attendant, identified as Himanshu Soren, also narrowly avoided being hit while walking past the bed.

Sub-Divisional Medical Officer Minaketan Mohanty confirmed the incident but said no patient had sustained injuries.

Locals attributed the collapse to poor maintenance and a leaking roof.