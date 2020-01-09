Bhubaneswar: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has written to the vice-chancellors of all the universities to prohibit the use of electronic cigarettes in their respective campuses to reduce the usage of e-cigarettes among students.

‘The harmful and addictive effects arising out of chemicals/ solvents used in e-cigarettes are hidden by its sleek design and promotional activities. Furthermore, these advertisements create false notion of safety which makes the children and adolescents most vulnerable to these offensive products. Hence, they need to be made aware of harmful effects of such products,” reads the circular.

Citing that the government has already prohibited the use of e-cigarettes through ‘The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Ordinance, 2019’, the commission has asked all the higher educational institutes to create awareness among students about the ill-effects of the battery powered devices. The declaration of the ordinance had resulted in widespread debates and protests by activist groups throughout the country.

“It is a welcome move to try and control the usage of e-cigarettes among students in educational institutions. It may turn out to be difficult to implement this in huge campuses. But if implemented properly, with the authorities being cautious both in academic buildings and hostels, the move will be effective,” said Pratikshya Mishra, a research scholar at Utkal University.