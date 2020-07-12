Bhubaneswar: The University Grant Commission (UGC) has decided to reduce the duration of Master of Computer Applications (MCA) course from current three years to two years from academic year 2020-21.

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) announced the same in a notification.

The AICTE also shared this information along with an official notice on its official twitter handle stating “Change in the duration of #MCA Program from 3 years to 2 years w.e.f. 2020-21 has been approved.”

According to the notification, students who have passed BCA/ Bachelor Degree in Computer Science Engineering or equivalent degree or passed B.Sc./ B.Com./ B.A. with Mathematics at 10+2 level or at graduation level (with additional bridge courses as per the norms of the concerned University) obtained at least 55% marks (45% marks in case of candidates belonging to reserved category) in the qualifying examination are eligible to apply for the MCA course.

The official notification said, “In view of the above, necessary modification in the course duration of the MCA program may please be made in conformity with the UGC decision and provisions contained in AICTE APH for A.Y 2020-21.”

The decision to reduce the duration of the MCA course was taken because of the gradual fall in enrollments.

In 2019-20, the number of students enrolling for this course had reduced by 38,964 compared to the enrollments in 2015-16.

PNN