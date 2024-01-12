London: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Friday travelled to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on a surprise visit after unveiling GBP 2.5 billion for 2024-25 in military aid to the country locked in conflict with Russia, an increase of GBP 200 million on the previous two years.

Sunak met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to sign a historic UK-Ukraine Agreement on Security Cooperation, intended as the first step in developing what Downing Street described as an “unshakeable 100-year partnership” with Ukraine.

The pact commits the UK to consult with Ukraine in the event it is ever attacked by Russia again, and to provide “swift and sustained” assistance for their defence.

“I am here today with one message: the UK will also not falter. We will stand with Ukraine, in their darkest hours and in the better times to come,” said Sunak in Kyiv.

“For two years, Ukraine has fought with great courage to repel a brutal Russian invasion. They are still fighting, unfaltering in their determination to defend their country and defend the principles of freedom and democracy,” said Sunak from Kyiv.

“The UK is already one of Ukraine’s closest partners, because we recognise their security is our security. Today we are going further – increasing our military aid, delivering thousands of cutting-edge drones, and signing a historic new security agreement to provide Ukraine with the assurances it needs for the long term,” he added.

Of the GBP 2.5 billion ear-marked for 2024-25, at least GBP 200 million will be spent on a major push to rapidly procure and produce thousands of military drones for Ukraine, including surveillance, long-range strike and sea drones.

The technology will give Ukraine cutting-edge, battle-tested capabilities to defend their citizens and target the invading Russian forces on land and sea, the British government said.

Most of the drones are expected to be manufactured in the UK, with the Ministry of Defence working with international partners to significantly scale up the number of drones provided for Ukraine’s defence.

During his visit to Kyiv, Sunak met emergency workers responding to the aftermath of Russian airstrikes.

According to 10 Downing Street, the UK PM announced a further GBP 18 million in aid for Ukraine, building on almost GBP 340 million already provided. Some of that funding will support organisations like the UN and Red Cross to provide humanitarian aid on the frontline, and GBP 8 million will go to fortify Ukraine’s energy infrastructure against further Russian attacks.

“As part of efforts to cement the close bond between our two nations and Ukraine’s place at the heart of Europe, the UK will also provide additional funding and resources for English language training in Ukraine,” Downing Street said.

The Ukrainian government has proposed legislation to promote English in Ukraine, boosting economic competitiveness and diplomatic ties. The latest announcement will see the UK fund online English lessons for Ukrainians of all ages, as well as providing resources and teacher training.

The UK government said Friday’s visit builds on months of direct diplomacy between Sunak and Zelenskyy, as well as a world-leading record of UK military, diplomatic and economic support for Ukraine during the ongoing conflict with Russia.

PTI