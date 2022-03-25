Kyiv: Ukrainian officials in the strategic port city of Mariupol said Friday that some 300 people could have died in last week’s Russian strike on a theatre where hundreds had taken shelter. From eyewitnesses, information is emerging that about 300 people died in the Drama Theatre of Mariupol following strikes by a Russian aircraft,” Mariupol city hall wrote on Telegram.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said last week following the strike that hundreds of people, believed mostly to be women and children, had taken in the building at the time of the attack. He claimed that Russia has been indulging on war crimes and the strike on the theatre is a prime example of that.

Mariupol City Hall officials said Friday the theatre was destroyed in a ‘cynical’. It claimed that Russia knew all along civilians were taking refuge in the building.

Zelensky has said that nearly 1,00,000 people are trapped without food, water or power in the besieged city. They are facing fierce shelling by Russian forces ever day.

The leader of Russia’s southern republic of Chechnya said Thursday that forces from his region had taken control of Mariupol city hall and hoisted the Russian flag. However, the Ukrainian officials are yet to confirm that.