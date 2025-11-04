BERHAMPUR: Days after police arrested 14 persons in the sensational murder case of senior advocate and BJP leader Pitabas Panda, a special police team nabbed two more accused, sharpshooter Kurupati Bhuyan and Uma Bisoi Monday.

Bhuyan, a resident of Banthapalli village under Digapahandi police limits, is the one who pulled the trigger, and Bisoi of Baliapada village under Sadar police limits had hired the contract killer.

Absconding since the incident, both were caught by a special police team while they were attempting to flee outside the state, a senior police official confirmed.

Both are now being interrogated face-to-face at an undisclosed location, he said.

Police are also planning to take the sharpshooter to the spot and conduct a crime scene recreation to trace the exact sequence of events.

Investigators are probing who gave the contract for the killing, where the firearms were sourced from, and where the blueprint of the murder was prepared.

They are also examining the nature of Bisoi’s connection with Bikram Panda and Pintu Dash.