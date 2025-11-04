Sambalpur: A brutal murder took place Monday night at Gandhi Nagar Para under the Hirakud police limits in Sambalpur district.

The victim, identified as 32-year-old Kalu Bahadur of Gandhi Nagar Para, was reportedly attacked by miscreants near the WESCO office while riding his motorcycle around 8 pm.

Police sources said the assailants stopped him on the road and attacked him with sharp weapons. After he fell to the ground, they allegedly crushed him with stones, killing him on the spot.

Passersby later found Bahadur’s body lying in a pool of blood by the roadside and immediately informed the police.

A team from the Hirakud police station rushed to the scene, recovered the body, and took it to the Hirakud Primary Health Centre, where doctors declared him dead.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem examination.

“We have registered a case and initiated an investigation. Preliminary findings suggest the murder may have been the result of previous enmity,” said Hirakud SDPO Baleshwar Gidhi.

The accused are still absconding, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest them.