Umerkote: With campaigning for urban local body (ULB) polls peaking up, candidates contesting for councillor posts have been trying to woo voters with promises and by raising some local issues in Umerkote notified area council (NAC) in Nabarangpur district.

However, it was seen that most people are prioritising right candidates rather than their party affiliations. In ward no-10, a large section of voters is educated and conscious.

They said that they weigh pros and cons of a candidates on the basis of his/her qualification, sociability, helpfulness that will decide how far he can deliver if elected.

The post of councillor in this ward is reserved for women.

It is the second largest ward in the NAC with 2,453 voters. BJD, BJP and Congress have fielded educated candidates like Kamala Pujari, Kanakalata Nayak and Kamini Padhi respectively.

The major issues in this ward are bad roads, poor drainage and lack of drinking water. Besides, scores of elderly people have been deprived of pension benefits.

