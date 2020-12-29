Melbourne: India fast bowler Umesh Yadav is unlikely to take further part in the ongoing second Test against Australia here. Umesh Yadav is also doubtful for the next game of the four-match series after suffering a calf muscle injury Monday, BCCI sources said. Umesh hobbled off the field after suffering the injury during the third day of the Boxing Day Test.

Umesh, 33, was in the middle of a fine spell when he experienced pain in his left leg. He called for immediate medical attention. He later limped back to the dressing room.

“Umesh Yadav complained of pain in his calf while bowling his fourth over. He was assessed by the BCCI medical team. He is being taken for scans now,” BCCI media team said in a statement.

But BCCI sources later indicated that Umesh is not only doubtful for the remainder of the ongoing Test but also the next match. “Umesh is unlikely to take the field any further in this match and also looks doubtful for the next Test,” a BCCI source said.

Umesh had dismissed opener Joe Burns with a peach of a delivery in only his second over earlier. Debutant pacer Mohammed Siraj completed what was the eighth over of the innings.

India are already missing the services of seasoned pacers Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma. The latest injury would add to the visiting team’s woes in the four-match Test series.

With updates awaited on Umesh’s injury, India’s decision to play five bowlers at the MCG might help their cause.