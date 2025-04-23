United Nations: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned the “armed attack” in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, stressing that attacks against civilians are unacceptable under any circumstances.

“The Secretary-General strongly condemns the armed attack in Jammu and Kashmir 22 April, in which at least 28 people were killed,” Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the Secretary-General, said.

Guterres offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the victims. “The Secretary-General stresses attacks against civilians are unacceptable under any circumstances,” Dujarric said.

PTI