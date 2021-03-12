Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan has not been seen on the big screen since Zero turned out to be a disaster at the box office in 2019. Shah Rukh Khan’s fans are eagerly awaiting his reappearance on the big screen. Well they have to wait for some time more as SRK is currently shooting in the UAE for Pathan.

A few photos and videos have surfaced from the sets of Pathan. In one of the videos, one can see Shah Rukh getting ready for a scene as he stands on the top of a jeep. Wearing a black tee, olive green jacket and pants, King Khan definitely looks super fit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anwar Malik (@anwaraliusmani46)

A fan of SRK has shared this video on his Twitter account, which has gone viral on social media.

Many videos and photos of Shah Rukh on the sets of Pathan have emerged. A few days back a similar video of Shah Rukh doing risky stunts went viral. In the video, Shah Rukh was seen shooting a fight scene on a truck. In another video, he was seen shooting in front of Burj Khalifa.

Team Pathan with the camera guys reached UAE yesterday, they have started shooting plates at 4am in downtown, Dubai. Some more snaps of the King @iamsrk from #Pathan shooting place…

Enjoy guys… ❤️🔥👑 pic.twitter.com/GhlxlJXxhV — 💕Deb The King Of The Hearts💕 (@I_AM_DEBESH) January 27, 2021

Netizens have been sharing these videos for quite some time as actor’s diehard fans continue to repost those on various social media platforms.

The shooting Pathan, which is being made under the Yash Raj banner, has been going on for a long time. The film is being directed by Siddharth Anand. Apart from SRK the film features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. The film will also see a cameo by Salman Khan who has confirmed the same.

No official announcement has been made regarding the release of this film yet.