Balasore: Unauthorised encroachments of government lands have bottlenecked the Defence Road Project (a special bypass road) in Balasore district.

The 9.2km-long road would supposedly stretch from a private hospital at Kuruda in this town up to Patrapada.

According to reports, the bypass road which has been taken up by Defence department will connect Balasore town with Chandipur Integrated Test Range (ITR). As per plans, the road with 35 feet width will have a flyover bridge, two junctions and two bypass roads.

There will be a one-way road including drains alongside the road with electrification and modern corridors. Initially, Rs 66,00,00,000 was been sanctioned for the purpose. A national level company has been entrusted with the construction work, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) official sources informed.

A railway line passes through Tamulia gate in Balasore town and a flyover bridge exists on this railway line. However, some unscrupulous encroachers have blocked the northern side of the railway line, thereby hindering transportation of raw materials to construction site.

DRDO authorities have already informed about this in writing to Balasore district Collector and to the forest department as well. Remuna, Sadar tehsildars including Kuruda revenue Inspector had jointly conducted a survey in the past.

Even as the DRDO authorities have provided all assistance to displaced private land owners, notices have been issued to unscrupulous encroachers.

On the other hand, due permission has been sought from Balasore forest department for felling some large trees which are on government lands. The project was targeted to be completed by October 2021 but only 10% of the work has been completed so far.

Giving his views, the Defence Road Project manager Satish Saha said, “After completion, Balasore denizens will get a modern bypass road to the town. This road will provide prime connectivity to tourists and visitors coming to Chandipur beach.”

On being contacted, Remuna tehsildar Charles Nayak said, “Acting on directives of the Orissa High Court, a survey was conducted through a non-governmental organisation in 2007. Detailed databases about encroachers of government lands are available.”

Discussions have been held several times between Balasore district Collector, Additional Collector and Sadar tehsildar. The alleged encroachments will be cleared soon and construction work of Defence Road Project will be expedited soon, Nayak added.

PNN