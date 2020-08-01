Berhampur: In yet another case of medical negligence in Ganjam district, a patient died Friday allegedly due to the hospital staff not attending the patient on the pretext of unavailability of PPE kits.

Pankaj Behera of Rajiv Nagar area in Berhampur town had been suffering from fever. His family rushed him to City Hospital Friday. The doctors there referred him to Biju Patnaik Homoeopathy College COVID Care Centre citing the reason that the patient was in need of oxygen support.

At the COVID-19 Care Centre, neither the doctors nor the nurses attend him for the reason that they did not have PPE kits.

They only turned up to treat the patient when the family members bought them the required numbers of PPE kits from markets. But by that time, the patient had already breathed his last.

Family members have alleged that it is nothing but medical negligence that claimed Pankaj’s life.

When contacted, Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer Umashankar Mishra said that an investigation has been initiated and if the allegation of medical negligence is found out to be true, action would be taken against the doctors and nurses involved.

PNN