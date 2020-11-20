Khurda: At a time when the police in Puri and Sundargarh districts have found themselves in a tight spot over two custodial deaths reported Thursday, an under-trial prisoner allegedly died at Banapur sub-jail in Khurda district.

The incident took place Thursday evening. According to reports, the victim fell from the jail roof and died. The sub-jail authorities have lodged a report at Banapur police station in this regard.

The deceased has been identified as Shabun Kusku, a man from Assam.

According to a source, Shabun was brought from Jharpada jail in Bhubaneswar to Banapur sub-jail November 18. He fell to his death from the jail roof November 19 evening.

While police investigation is underway, locals suspect foul play in the incident.

Notably, two alleged custodial deaths had triggered a furore in Puri and Sundargarh districts Thursday.

PNN