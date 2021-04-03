Khurda: Activists of Khurda Nagarik Manch have opposed the construction of an underpass on National Highway-16 near the district Collector’s office here.

The activists have urged the district administration to take necessary steps for construction of a flyover near the Collector’s office. Members of the outfit Friday prevented the employees of a private firm from carrying out the construction work.

“Several outfits have pleaded for the construction of a flyover at the spot near Khurda Collector’s office. But, the administration has done precious little.

Some leaders of the ruling party are tacitly supporting the underpass construction,” said a few members of the Manch. It is worth mentioning here that the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is now widening the NH-16 at Khurda.

The NHAI has decided to construct underpasses at Palla and Tapang squares and near the Collector’s office.

Members of the Nagarik Manch have claimed that construction of an underpass near the Collector’s office will create inconveniences for the locals. Besides, the underpass may cause road mishaps in the locality.

“Hundreds of people usually visit the Collector’s office every day. Besides, the locality is witnessing frequent traffic snarls.

Construction of an underpass near the Collector’s office will not improve the situation. The authorities concerned should build a flyover in the locality,” said the Manch activists.

