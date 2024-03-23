Keonjhar: A 25-year old undertrial prisoner Friday attempted suicide in Keonjhar district jail premises. The prisoner was identified as Ajay Das, native of Bodhbahali village of Kathabari GP under Sadar police station area. Das was immediately shifted to Keonjhar district headquarters hospital, and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

Sources said he was arrested for molesting a minor and was an undertrial prisoner in Keonjhar district jail for the past 11 months. He tried to commit suicide Friday at about 1.20 pm by putting a rug around his neck on a pipe connected to the tank in a lavatory in the jail premises.

On seeing him, the jail warder present there rescued and shifted him to Keonjhar DHH. At about 2:50 pm when his condition deteriorated, he was referred to Cuttack. The family has complained that such an incident happened due to security lapses in the prison. “He was in a good state of mind. His family members accompanied him to Cuttack for treatment. The reason behind his step will be known after the investigation,” said jail superintendent Kuanar Marandi.