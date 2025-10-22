Balasore: An under-trial prisoner escaped from Soro sub-jail in Odisha’s Balasore district, police said Wednesday.

Sub-jailer Bailochan Das said the prisoner identified as Deepak Ray (30) from Dhanbad in Jharkhand was arrested by police on charge of theft October 19. Ray escaped from the sub-jail Tuesday evening by jumping the prison wall with the help of a blanket, he said.

During the roll call after dinner by the jail staff, it was detected that one prisoner was missing, Das said.

The sub-jailer has filed a complaint with the police in this regard, and a search operation has been launched, said police.

Earlier, October 2, two undertrial prisoners (UTPs), hailing from Bihar, had also escaped from the high-security Choudwar Circle Jail in Odisha’s Cuttack district.

PTI