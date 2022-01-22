Malkangiri: In the wake of alarming rise in Covid-19 cases in neighbouring Chhattisgarh, the unguarded entry points in Malkangiri has emerged as a cause of concern.

Sukma district administration of Chhattisgarh, however, is not allowing anyone from Malkangiri side without conducting Covid tests.

Meanwhile, the Sukma administration has deployed police forces at border points in fringe areas. They are checking masks, status of Covid and vaccination of every person entering the neighbouring state from Malkangiri side.

However, entry points of Malkangiri have been left unguarded. For instance, Chalanguda entry point does not have any checking now.

It is alleged that the administration has not engaged any police or health worker to ensure Covid safety norms in the bordering areas.

Locals observed that keeping border points unguarded during election time will trigger Covid surge in the district. They have demanded immediate steps to check people coming from the other side.

PNN