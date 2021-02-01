Sitharaman reads out Budget 2021 speech from tablet

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman read out the Union Budget speech in the Lok Sabha from a tablet Monday instead of a conventional paper document.

Presenting the Budget for 2021-22, Sitharaman stood in the second row of the Treasury Benches.

This time, the Budget will be a paperless document and it would be available to parliamentarians and the public online.

Aatmanirbhar packages accelerated structural reforms: Sitharaman

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Monday said the government’s Aatmanirbhar packages totalling Rs 27.1 lakh crore to deal with the COVID pandemic, accelerated the pace of structural reforms.

In the first ever paperless Union Budget, Sitharaman also proposed the introduction of Aatmanirbhar health programme with an outlay of Rs 64,180 crore.

This will be in addition to the national health mission, she said.

Sitharaman commences presentation of Budget 2021

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Monday commenced presentation of the Budget for 2021-22 in the Lok Sabha that is expected to provide relief to the pandemic-hit common man as well as focus more on driving economic recovery through higher spending on healthcare, infrastructure and defence amid rising tensions with neighbours.