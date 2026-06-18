Angul: Two armed dacoits hailing from Maharashtra were injured in a gunfight with the police in Odisha’s Angul district, an official statement said Thursday.

Besides the two injured persons, two other dacoits, also from Maharashtra, were arrested after the encounter.

After scrutinising CCTV footage, police chased a car in which the accused, after looting gold and silver ornaments from a jewellery shop in Talcher, were fleeing towards Sambalpur through NH-55 Wednesday night.

They were intercepted near Chuliapur jungle in Handapa police station area, where they abandoned the car and tried to escape on foot.

After the dacoits opened fire on the police team, the law enforcers retaliated in self-defence, in which two persons received gunshot wounds in their legs, the statement said.

The injured persons were identified as Sachin Gajge and Prakash Madne. They were taken to Angul district hospital for treatment, it said.

Two other accused persons, identified as Rajesh Madne and Deba Prabhakar Lokhande, were also apprehended.

Almost the entire quantity of robbed gold and silver ornaments was recovered. Two country-made firearms and with cartridges and the car were also seized, the statement said.

Search operations were underway to nab another absconding person, and further investigation was underway, it added.