Bhubaneswar: The state government has demanded adequate fund allocation for Odisha ahead of the Union Budget Session 2021-22.

Odisha Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari has of late participated in the pre-budget consultation meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Pujari has demanded that adequate budgetary provisions should be made for upgradation of railway stations, establishment of rail-based industries and multi-modal logistics & parks in the state.

The State government demanded Rs 72,000 crore for the development of railway infrastructures in Odisha and sanctioning of new railway lines here.

The government also demanded Rs 5,600 crore to strengthen the telecom sector. Branches of different banks should be opened in panchayat level to enhance the financial inclusion of rural people.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s government emphasised for development of the national highways and for ensuring piped drinking water to every household. It demanded to adopt 90:10 ratio as an ideal pattern for funds sharing under the central government-sponsored schemes.

Notably, Odisha shares around 40% of funds in most of the central government-sponsored schemes, as per the present arrangement.

PNN