Bhubaneswar: Union Minister Jual Oram Monday expressed confidence that the NDA is poised to secure a decisive victory in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Speaking exclusively to the IANS, the Tribal Affairs Minister said: “As a politician, based on the ground reports and observations, I am confident that the NDA will win by huge margins and again form the government in Bihar. The momentum is in our favour, and the people of Bihar are with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the NDA. The contest is clearly different from when leaders like Lalu Prasad Yadav were in prominence.”

He emphasised that the NDA is well-positioned to form the next government in the state, reflecting strong public support and organisational strength.

The first phase of polling in Bihar will be held November 6, followed by the second phase November 11, with results to be declared November 14.

Meanwhile, the political battle for the Bihar Assembly is steadily intensifying, with campaigns gaining momentum and parties announcing their candidates.

The union minister Monday also extended greetings to all on the occasion of Diwali, urging everyone to embrace the spirit of Swadeshi (self-reliance) and support indigenous products.

“I first pray to the Almighty for everyone’s well-being this Diwali. I urge people across the country to celebrate with devotion and adopt Swadeshi in their lives — from what we buy to what we use. It is the need of the hour for our nation to strengthen itself through indigenous products. Let this Diwali be a festival of light, purity, and Swadeshi spirit,” Oram said.

While speaking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Diwali celebrations aboard INS Vikrant, Oram praised the Prime Minister’s gesture and message.

“The Prime Minister celebrated Diwali with our brave soldiers on INS Vikrant, where he reaffirmed that the country is committed to eliminating left-wing extremism and enhancing self-reliance in defence. Operations like Sindhurakshak have boosted India’s strength and confidence. Under his leadership, India’s defence sector is becoming self-sufficient, and our armed forces are gaining greater morale and power through indigenous weapon systems,” Oram stated.

He added: “As a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence, I can say that Prime Minister Modi’s vision for a self-reliant and strong India is both right and necessary for the nation.”