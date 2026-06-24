Bhubaneswar: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale Wednesday urged the Odisha government to regularly review cases of atrocities against Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities in the state.

Athawale made the remarks while reviewing the implementation of various welfare schemes of his ministry with senior state government officials here, an official statement said.

The Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment appreciated the state government’s recent decision to enhance reservation to 22.5 per cent for ST, 16.25 per cent for SC and 11.25 per cent for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBCs) from the current academic year, an official statement said.

Athawale also expressed satisfaction with the financial assistance provided to victims of atrocities and social discrimination.

He noted that SCs and STs are becoming aware of their rights, it said.

State officials informed him that under the Centre’s scheme for inter-caste marriages, eligible couples are provided an incentive of Rs 2.5 lakh.

A total of 4,958 couples benefited from the scheme during 2024-25 and 2025-26, the statement said.

Athawale also reviewed welfare measures for persons with disabilities and was informed that around 90,283 people with disabilities in Odisha are receiving pensions under centrally supported schemes.