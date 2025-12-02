Rourkela: Smrutirekha Nayak of Chhend area here has earned a place in the Asia Book of Records for creating a unique Pattachitra of Lord Jagannath using Odia letters.

She has also been honoured with the title of Grand Master for her art.

Smrutirekha crafted the artwork using Odia letters from ‘A’ to ‘La’, incorporating exactly 12,976 letters to form the intricate depiction of Lord Jagannath.

Her achievement has brought pride to her family and the city.

Parents Swarnaprabha Nayak and Shibaprasad Nayak expressed immense joy over their daughter’s feat.

Smrutirekha, in turn, dedicated the accomplishment to her parents and her deep devotion to Lord Jagannath.

A Class XI student of DAV Public School, Rourkela, Smrutirekha has been an ardent devotee of Lord Jagannath from a young age.

Inspired by the artworks displayed during various festive occasions across the Steel City, she aspired to create a Pattachitra of her own.

With support from her mother, she managed to design the detailed Pattachitra in a short span of time, along with several smaller and visually appealing artworks.

She completed the creations independently and hopes to continue promoting Odia identity and culture through her art, she said.

The young artist’s achievement has been widely appreciated across the intellectual circles of Rourkela for bringing recognition to the city.