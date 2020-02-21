Indian Railways is among the world’s largest rail networks. Not only this, Indian Railways is the fourth largest rail network in the world in terms of size and route length of 67,368-kilometre (41,861 mi) as on March 2017. About 50 per cent of the routes are electrified with 25 kV 50 Hz AC electric tractions while 33 per cent of them are double or multi-tracked.

The total number of railway stations in India is close to 8000. There are many railway stations which are quite famous. But today we will tell you about a unique railway station in India, which does not have any identity of its own as this station has no name.

You must also be surprised to know that how can it be possible? So let us tell you that this station is in West Bengal which has no name of its own. The station is located about 35 km from Bardhaman in West Bengal.

Situated on the Bankura-Massagram line, this station lies in between two villages Raina and Rainagarh. Initially this station was known as Rainagarh. The people of Raina village did not like this because the building of this station was built on the land of Raina village. Villagers of Raina village believed that this station should be named Raina instead of Rainagarh.

A quarrel among the villagers started over the matter. With the dispute with the name of the station had reached the railway board. After the quarrel, the Indian Railways removed the name of the station from all sign boards installed here. Now the passengers are facing problem due to this.

Due to the station not having its own name, the passengers are facing a lot of trouble. However, the Railways still issue tickets for the station from its old name, Rainagarh itself.