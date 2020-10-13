Dubai: The ‘Universe Boss’ is all set to be back. Senior Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) batsman Chris Gayle is likely to play his first IPL-13 game Thursday. KXIP officials giving this information said Chris Gayle has recovered from a bout of food poisoning.

KXIP head coach Anil Kumble had said that the team could not play Gayle against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) last week. The West Indian was down with food poisoning, Kumble informed. The 41-year-old also missed the following game Saturday against KKR. The ‘Universe Boss’ had even posted a photo on social media from his hospital bed.

KXIP posted photos of Gayle returning to the nets Monday. “He is fine now. It is likely that he will be playing the game against RCB (on Thursday),” a team source said Tuesday.

See link: https://www.kxip.in/news/chris-gayle-training-recovery-stomach-bug

The game is at Sharjah, the smallest among the three venues and ideal for someone like Gayle to go on a six-hitting spree.

KXIP have a set opening pairing in Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul. So Gayle has sat on the sidelines so far. After six losses from seven games, KXIP need to produce something special in the second half of the tournament. That is if they want to make it to the play-offs.

Gayle is likely to replace Australian Glenn Maxwell who has had a horrendous tournament so far. His highest score in the seven games has been 13. Experts have questioned the reason behind persisting with Maxwell with someone like Gayle on the sidelines.

In case Gayle plays Thursday there is every chance of Rahul dropping down the order to No. 3. He has batted at that both position before for India as well as KXIP.