Malkangiri: As many as six children have died of an unknown disease at Tamanpalli village under Kalimela block of Malkangiri district in past 15 days, a source said.

Several other children affected by the disease are undergoing treatment.

Even though the disease is yet to be identified, Malkangiri CDMO suspects the deaths could be linked to malnutrition.

“The reason behind the spread of the disease is yet to be established. Their families, instead of giving them medical attention, are seeking the help of traditional healers. This has only aggravated the issue and led to the spread of the disease in the village,” the CDMO said.

A team of doctors from Kalimela hospital recently visited the village to collect blood samples for ascertaining the cause behind the deaths.

The symptoms of the disease are cold, fever, and vomiting, family members of the deceased children said.

“We are conducting a checkup of the affected children. If necessary, we will refer them to hospital. Awareness is also being created in the area regarding the disease,” the CDMO added.

PNN