By Bhaskar Nath Biswal

A recent global study has cast a sobering light on the psychological state of India’s next generation, revealing a crisis that is as quiet as it is pervasive. According to the ‘Global Mind Health in 2025’ report by US-based Sapien Labs, Indian young adults have ranked a dismal 60th out of 84 nations in Mind Health Quotient (MHQ) scores. This data is not merely a collection of statistics; it is a mirror reflecting a deep-seated vulnerability within the most productive segment of the country’s population.

The survey, which leveraged data from over one million internet-enabled respondents, serves as a vital diagnostic tool for a world grappling with the aftereffects of rapid modernisation and the lingering trauma of a global pandemic. By comparing mental well-being across generations and geographies, the study highlights a startling generational divide: while older Indians aged 55 and above continue to score near the ‘managing or succeeding’ threshold, the 18-34 age group is sliding into the ‘distressed or struggling’ category.

The reality of the situation is stark. Young adults in India recorded an average MHQ score of approximately 33, a figure that pales in comparison to the near-100 average maintained by their elders. This discrepancy suggests that the mental resilience which once defined the Indian social fabric is fraying at the edges.

Perhaps most concerning is the revelation that this decline is not a post-pandemic anomaly but a continuation of a downward trend that began well before 2019. While the COVID-19 pandemic acted as a catalyst for a ‘sharp nosedive,’ the underlying fragility was already present. This suggests that the issues facing Indian youth are structural and cultural rather than merely episodic.

Geographically, this trend is mirrored globally, with younger generations in wealthier, more developed nations often faring worse than those in developing regions like Sub-Saharan Africa. However, for India, a nation banking on its ‘demographic dividend’ to drive economic growth, these findings are a loud alarm bell.

The Sapien Labs report points toward the fundamental erosion of the ‘modern life’ infrastructure. One of the most significant factors identified is the diminishing strength of family bonds. In India, closeness to family remains a primary buffer against mental distress. The data shows that people with poor family relationships are nearly four times more likely to fall into the distressed category.

Yet, only 64% of Indian youth report being close to their families, compared to 78% of those over 55. This generational gap in social connectivity is exacerbated by the early and pervasive adoption of smartphones and the high consumption of ultra-processed foods. These modern ‘conveniences’ have replaced traditional social interactions and physical health foundations with digital isolation and physiological inflammation.

The reality we must face is that the pursuit of economic prosperity and digital connectivity has come at a steep psychological cost. The pressure to succeed in a hyper-competitive environment, coupled with a lack of spiritual or community grounding, has left the youth in a state of perpetual ‘fight or flight.’ We are witnessing a generation that is more connected to the world via screens than to the person sitting across the dinner table.

To address this, we must move beyond simply treating the symptoms with therapy and medication, though these remain important. The conclusion to be drawn from this study is that we must reconstruct the social and lifestyle pillars that support mental well-being.

This involves a conscious effort to delay the age of smartphone entry, promote nutritional literacy to combat the rise of ultra-processed diets and most importantly, foster environments where familial and community ties can be repaired. We must treat mental health as a collective social responsibility rather than an individual burden.

The writer is a former college principal and founder of Supporting Shoulders