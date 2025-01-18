Washington: An unprecedented level of security in the American capital and bone-chilling cold threatens to dampen the festivities surrounding the inauguration of Donald Trump Monday, but not the enthusiasm among his supporters as thousands of them started landing here from across the country.

Trump, 78, is scheduled to be sworn-in as the 47th President of the United States Monday, January 20. He will succeed Joe Biden, 82. Because of extreme cold, the inauguration ceremony will take place inside the US capitol Rotunda and not on the traditional West Front of Capitol facing the majestic National Mall and National Monument in front of hundreds and thousands of people.

“The weather forecast for Washington DC, with the windchill factor, could take temperatures into severe record lows. There is an Arctic blast sweeping the country,” Trump said as he announced a change in the swearing-in venue to indoors. As per the latest weather forecast, the temperature in Washington DC Monday is likely to be around -11 degrees Celsius.

“I don’t want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way. It is dangerous conditions for the tens of thousands of Law Enforcement, First Responders, Police K9s and even horses, and hundreds of thousands of supporters that will be outside for many hours on the 20th (In any event, if you decide to come, dress warmly!),” Trump told his supporters. Last time the inauguration was held indoors was January 20, 1985 when the temperature was a little less than -14 degrees Celsius.

The sudden announcement by Trump surprised many, as thousands of his supporters had started landing up in the US Capital from across the country, as scores of events have been planned in the city to celebrate the inauguration of Trump, for the second time, after a gap of four years.

“This (Trump being sworn in as the president) is a dream come true. He has overcome so many odds. This is the moment to celebrate. No amount of cold wave can stop us from celebrating this day,” Andrew Pal who drove down from a remote part of Indiana Friday evening to be part of this celebration told PTI. He was not alone, as all the hotels in the city were packed to capacity. Hotels within the 15-mile range are difficult to get to and cost three-four times more than their average rate.

Sporting a MAGA (Make America Great Again) Doughlas John, said he plans to spend the next three nights in his SUV in and around Washington DC. “No hotels here. And those available, I cannot afford,” said John who drove from upstate New York to attend the events beginning Saturday morning. “He (Trump) is a gift of God to us. He put his life on the line to save America,” he told PTI outside the National Mall overlooking the Lincoln Memorial Friday afternoon.

The official portion of the Inauguration will begin with a celebration and reception at Trump National Sterling, which will include a large fireworks display Saturday. The ceremonies will culminate with the historic swearing-in on January 20. However, Trump supporters, beginning Friday night, are hosting various gatherings to celebrate the occasion. Every state, ethnic communities and various professional organisations and corporate sectors have lined up a series of events, attracting an unusually large number of people.

In addition, over a dozen foreign leaders have been invited to attend the inauguration and related events. India would be represented by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Argentinian President is among the heads of state to attend.

Presence of foreign leaders, the bitter experience of the previous inauguration four years ago along with the increased threat to Trump, has forced officials to go for an unprecedented security. Trump had two assassination attempts during the election campaign. At the later stages of his campaign, he was addressing rallies behind bullet proof glass. On New Year eve, there were terrorist attacks in New Orleans and New York. Hence, security agencies are not taking any changes.

Overnight, iron walls and fences have come across the length and breadth of the city. Officials said 30 miles of temporary fencing and about 25,000 security personnel have been deployed for the occasion. The inauguration is a National Special Security Event (NSSE), a classification that brings federal and local partners together under the lead of the United States Secret Service.

All major venues associated with the inauguration have been blocked and cordoned off. Authorities have warned participants to walk, many times, even a mile, to reach the venues. To reach a venue, participants would also have to pass through multiple layers of security checks. People have been asked not to bring any large bags or items with them.

A major part of the city in particular around the US capitol and the White House have been shut down.

“The Secret Service’s number one priority, along with our law enforcement partners, is the safety and security of our protectees and members of the public attending this historic event,” said US Secret Service Washington Field Office Special Agent in Charge Matt McCool.

“Our agents are making notifications to affected business owners and property managers and we are asking for the public’s patience as we fine-tune these security plans,” he said. District residents and business owners have been asked to plan for widespread road closures across Downtown Washington.

PTI