Deogaon: Sirisa irrigation canal near local check dam is the only hope of farmers of Kudasingha area under Sadar block in Bolangir district.

In case of low rainfall, the farmers depend on this canal’s water.

However, villagers of Kudasingha, Sirisa, Arda and Singapali are in despair for the past few months this Kharif crop season as the rundown check dam has allegedly not been repaired for over one year.

Notably, the check dam dilapidated during a flood that occurred in August 14, 2019. One year has passed since then and no step has been taken by Bolangir irrigation department towards its repair.

Despite running from pillar to post, the department shows no interest in this regard, some local farmers alleged. This has sparked resentment among them and they have warned of agitation.

Notably, local farmer leaders namely Chittaranjan Das, Ankush Kumar Pandia, Sobhan Kumar Agarwal, Byasadev Nanda and Nutan Kumar Das had sought assistance from prominent local MLA Narasingha Mishra in order to get the problem resolved.

PNN