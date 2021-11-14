Bhubaneswar: Producer and entrepreneur Joyeeta Roy and Prateek Kumar Mishra, who had been working on a digital campaign to demand Bharat Ratna award for Dhyan Chand, have been developing the docudrama, which focuses on the early life and struggles of the hockey wizard.

The docudrama was slotted to release digitally December 3, 2021 on the 42nd death anniversary of the legend, but the release has been put on hold as there is a bit more unfinished work.

The first look of the docudrama was released in August ahead of the 116th birth anniversary of the Legend this year!

“Major Dhyan Chand” is not a biopic on the legendary player, it’s a documentation of the emotions and inspiration revolving around the Indian tricolour, hockey and the hockey wizard! A lot of questions need clarification,” was quoted by Prateek Kumar Mishra!

Filmmaker Neil Dasgupta had been working closely with the production Team since Day one on the development of this Docudrama. He had even penned a song for this docudrama! The post production of the project was currently happening in Bhubaneswar!

Filmmaker Neil Dasgupta expired November 5, 2021 ahead of the release of the project! A FTII Pune alumnae Neil holds a degree in Film Appreciation and by now he has directed more than 250 ad films and a music video. He has the experience of around 25 years in the advertising industry. He has worked in Mumbai and Kolkata across different agencies.

The untimely demise of the Director has led the entire team into a state of shock and grief.

Producer and Entrepreneur Joyeeta Roy informed that the project will take a backseat for some time till the team is able to get in terms with what happened! “The project is meant to demand Bharat Ratnafor the Legend at the end of the day! We shall not stop our endeavour to do so and to carry ahead the legacy of the legend! Since we lost a dear colleague, the caption of this project in an unexpected manner, we have decided to put this project on hold for release December 3 as we still have some unfinished work in the docudrama which needs to be completed!” informed Joyeeta Roy.

Dhyan Chand, widely regarded as the greatest player in Indian hockey, earned three Olympic gold medals in 1928, 1932 and 1936. He played internationally from 1926 to 1949 and scored 570 goals in 185 matches.

Dhyan Chand was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 1956.