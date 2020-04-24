Such is the mesmerising effect of the name is that it attracts immediate attention. The words ‘iconic’, ‘love’, ‘crazy’ (applicable for fans only), respect, valour, pride – are all associated with Sachin Tendulkar. Probably every intrinsic detail of his life is known as cricket lovers lap up everything that they can gather about the iconic batsman. However, even then there a few stories that have remained untold. On the master blaster’s 47th birthday here are some of those untold incidents

MS Dhoni going ahead of Yuvraj Singh in the 2011 World Cup final

Those who have watched the movie MS Dhoni: The Untold Story saw Dhoni going to the crease ahead of Yuvraj Singh. In the film it was shown that the decision was taken by the skipper alone. He just conveyed the information to coach Gary Kirsten. It was a masterstroke with Dhoni scoring an unbeaten 91 to take India to the title after 28 years. But then was it Dhoni’s idea? No it wasn’t.

The idea came from the great Tendulkar. He conveyed the message through Virender Sehwag to Dhoni. The master blaster said that when Muttiah Muralitharan is bowling it won’t be wise for Yuvraj to go in… instead Dhoni should go up the order.

This however, was not the first time that Tendulkar had shared an idea during the 2011 World Cup with Dhoni. He did so many a times and used Sehwag to convey the messages. An exasperated Sehwag was prompted to say at one stage: “Oh God! All through the tournament I am doing a courier’s job.”

Getting Virat Kohli’s technique right

When current Indian skipper Virat Kohli returned from the England tour in 2014, he was a shattered man. Forget runs… it seemed at that time that Kohli would get out every time a bowler pitched the delivery outside his off-stump. International cricket being a very tough place to survive, Kohli turned to who else, but Tendulkar. The present superstar of Indian cricket called up the icon and asked where he was going wrong. Sachin told Kohli that only at the nets he would be able to rectify his technique.

Kohli promptly arrived in Mumbai. The next three days were secretly spent at the Bandra-Kurla Complex ground where Sachin worked on Virat’s technique for three successive days. It is doubtful whether Kohli would have ever been the batsman that he is today without Sachin’s help. Kohli recently has admitted Tendulkar’s contribution to his game. However, the ‘little giant of a man’ has never spoken about how he helped Kohli. Humility at its best!

Sachin going senseless while cycling

The Mount Mary Church in Mumbai is approximately two kilometres from Sachin’s residence. In 2012 Sachin underwent a surgery on his hand to repair a torn muscle. A few days after the surgery, Sachin decided to start cycling to stay fit. Accordingly he and a couple of his friends including Atul Ranade started cycling on the Mount Mary Road.

For those who are not aware, the road is pretty steep. After the first round of climbing, Sachin’s friends told him that they go for a repeat act. Sachin wanted to do another round and sped away. Ranade followed him. After a while, Ranade found Sachin sprawled on the road senseless, the cycle lying on another side. Imagine the scene… India’s greatest cricketer lying unconscious on the road! Somehow, Ranade revived Sachin by sprinkling water on his face. Then he called a three-wheeler to take Sachin home.

Once the auto driver saw Sachin, he just forgot to drive. Somehow, Ranade cajoled him to steer his vehicle and gave him a good amount to keep quiet. So this incident also never saw the light of the day.

