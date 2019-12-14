Due to the increasing number of cases of rape and sexual abuse, a unique underwear has been created by a 19-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh that has ample gears, gadgets and arrangements to prevent rape.

The prototype has been developed by Seenu Kumari, a resident of Uttar Pradesh – a state where rapes are rampant – who claims that the underwear is both knife-proof and bullet-proof, and comes with an emergency call button and a combination lock.

“I have put a smart lock that won’t open till you key in the password. The underwear will have a combination lock which will only unlock with the set pass code. I have also installed an electronic device that is equipped with a GPS and calling facility. When somebody tries to molest a woman, this device will send out messages to relatives of the woman and also to the police,” Kumari said.

The girl believes that her invention would one day find a wider market. She also claims that the installed GPS technology will alert both family members and the police of a possible attack. The video camera will record the attacker’s face and store the identity of the rapist.

The underwear is bulletproof and cannot be cut using a knife, revealed Kumari.

PNN