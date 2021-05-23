Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh has so far reported 506 cases of black fungus and 19 deaths. According to a status report prepared by the state Health Department, the infection has been recorded across 66 health centres of the state.

The state government Friday had declared black fungus a notifiable disease. Meanwhile, on Sunday, the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) administration has stated that 124 cases of black fungus have been reported at their centre.

The other centres where cases of black fungus have been reported include: RMLIMS (14), Chandan Hospital (16), Era’s Lucknow Medical College and Hospital (1) and Super Speciality Hospital, Burns and Trauma Centre (5).

In Meerut division, 115 cases have been recorded.

The list recorded 46 cases in Ghaziabad, 23 in Gautam Buddha Nagar, 17 in Varanasi, 10 in Agra, and eight each in Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Ghazipur, Gorakhpur and Bareilly.