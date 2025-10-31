New Delhi: In a significant development, the Supreme Court was Friday informed that the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has decided in principle to introduce the use of screen reader software for visually impaired candidates in various examinations conducted by it.

The UPSC has said that as soon as the feasibility and availability of proper infrastructure/ software and proper testing are ensured at various centres to conduct its examinations in a secure manner, it will conduct its tests for visually impaired candidates by providing screen-reading software.

The Commission said this in its additional affidavit filed in the court on a plea raising the issue of a lack of proper opportunity to persons with blindness/ low vision in the civil services examination being conducted by the UPSC.

“I say that the commission has exhaustively reviewed the matter, and it has, in principle, decided to introduce the use of screen reader software to the visually impaired candidates for various examinations conducted by the commission. However, the proper infrastructure is not yet available,” the affidavit filed by the joint secretary, examination branch, of UPSC said.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta.

The top court was hearing a petition filed by the organisation ‘Mission Accessibility’. The plea was filed through advocate Sanchita Ain.

The bench was informed about the UPSC’s affidavit by the counsel appearing for the petitioner.

The petitioner’s counsel said the UPSC may be directed to do this exercise in a time-bound manner so that the facility should be made available before the next cycle of examinations starts.

He said there should be consultation on issues, including accessible question papers, diagrams and what software would be provided when the content of question papers would be in regional languages, which needs to be discussed.

“It is for them to consult or not consult. They know how they are preparing their question papers and how they can put them to screen readers,” the bench said, adding, if the UPSC wants to have consultations, it can do it.

The bench reserved its order in the matter.

The top court also asked the UPSC’s counsel about how much time would be needed for it.

The UPSC’s counsel said it was likely to be taken up in the next year’s cycle.

The bench also asked how this could be confined to particular examination centres.

It was observed that if visually impaired candidates had to travel to other centres for examinations, then it would be unfair.

In its affidavit, the UPSC said it does not have its own infrastructure to conduct its examinations across the country, and it is totally and wholly dependent on the infrastructure and manpower of the state governments, district authorities, schools and colleges, which are entrusted to conduct the tests.

It said with a view to ensuring availability of this facility to the visually impaired candidates, the UPSC has, through a July 7 letter, already requested the coordinating supervisors (district collectors, district magistrates/divisional commissioners, etc, of the districts where the examinations are conducted) to ensure availability of such a facility as early as possible.

The affidavit said the Commission has also requested the chief secretaries of various states to ensure urgent action by the district authorities.

It said video conferences were held between July 22 and July 25 by the senior officers of the UPSC with coordinating supervisors associated with the conduct of the examination.

“Issues discussed included the availability of infrastructure such as computers/ laptops with screen reader software, the number of visually impaired candidates at each centre, procurement of screen reader software, modalities for secure transmission of digital question papers and availability of at least one venue per city with the required facilities,” it said.

The affidavit said the UPSC has also written to the National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disability (NIEPVD), Dehradun, to explore the possibility/ feasibility of using the computer labs of NIEPVD and its regional centres to conduct its examinations for such candidates who would opt for the assistance of screen reader software.

It said a review meeting was held July 28 between senior UPSC officers and officers of NIEPVD, and discussions were held on the use of computers with screen reader software and handling of subjective and objective-type papers.

The affidavit said the UPSC has also written to the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), New Delhi, to explore the possibility/ feasibility of using the computer labs of NIEPVD and its nine regional centres to conduct its examination for those who would opt for the assistance of screen reader software.

“In response, DEPwD has informed that they are willing to upgrade these centres to serve as dedicated examination centres for the conduct of examinations for visually impaired candidates,” it said.

“However, they have also mentioned that the software required, protocols for conducting the examinations, accessible formatting of question papers, sanitation of software and related aspects will remain the sole responsibility of the UPSC,” the affidavit said.

It said the UPSC is actively exploring the suggestions made by DEPwD.

The affidavit said on the issue of screen reader software for visually impaired candidates, the Centre had earlier stated that such a decision does not require an amendment to the Civil Services Examinations (CSE) Rules, 2025.