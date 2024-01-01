Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and Staff Selection Commission (SSC) have released the 2024 examination calendars (tentative) for various examinations scheduled to take place this year.

Aspirants willing to take part in the examinations can check the calendars on the official website or they can get the detailed calendars by visiting the links given below:

For UPSC calender click here. For SSC calendar click here.

Notably, UPSC is India’s premier central recruitment agency for the recruitment of all Group ‘A’ officers under the Government of India and SSC is an organisation to recruit staff for various posts in the various ministries and departments of the government of India and in subordinate offices.

