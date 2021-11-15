Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed has been talk of the town for her fashion sense. Urfi is constantly being spotted wearing bizarre outfits and often gets trolled for it. Something similar has happened this time also.

Recently, Urfi Javed was papped in Mumbai. During this, the actress was wearing a black colored cross cut dress, which once again caught the attention of fans. The dress was exactly similar to Kendall’s daring ensemble she wore for her friend Lauren Perez’s wedding festivities a few days ago.

Urfi Javed was looking very beautiful in the black dress. She paired it with a sleek hairdo, gold hoop earrings, and beige heels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urfi (@urf7i)

These pictures of Urfi Javed went viral on the internet and users are seen trolling the actress once again. While many people are commenting on her dress, some people have advised Urfi to wear a mask. One user wrote, “She is trying to look like Kendal Jenner.”

Another wrote, “Copied from @kendalljenner.”

Some time back also, Urfi Javed shared some of her pictures on social media. In these pictures, she is looking very beautiful in a yellow dress.

Sharing these pictures, Urfi wrote in the caption, Yellow yellow dirty ………Idk why do they say this yellow seems like a very hygienic color to me!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by urfi javed (@urfijavedbb)

Urfi was a part of the controversial reality TV show Bigg Boss OTT. She became the first contestant to be evicted from the show.