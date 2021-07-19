Mumbai: Actress Urvashi Rautela has scored a fan following of 39 million on Instagram. The actress posted a picture of her celebrating the new number Monday, with a picture.

In the Instagram image, Urvashi can be seen posing next to a cake and a room full of balloons. She even put marquee lights which had 39 million written on it.

“39 MILLION LOVE. ON @instagram LOVE YOU ALL. ALSO HAPPY BIRTHDAY LOVE OF MY LIFE #OSCARRAUTELA,” she wrote as the caption, with pink heart emojis.

Urvashi will next be seen in the web series Inspector Avinash. The series is based on the life of Inspector Mishra and has Randeep Hooda essaying the title role.