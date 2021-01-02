Mumbai: Actress Urvashi Rautela has shared a note for her mother on her birthday, saying she is thankful to her for guidance and support.

“I wish my mother a very happy Birthday, Meera Rautela. I would want my mum to know that I am nothing without her but I would achieve the world with her by my side, I love you Mum. With each passing day I am thankful to you, as you have provided me the warmth, guidance, love and your heart,” she shared, adding: “You are someone who would love me unconditionally, whether I am right or wrong in the path of life, no one can replace you. I love you so much mum, wherever I go you will always be there for me. Thank you Maa.”

The actress also took to Instagram to share some moments from the birthday celebrations.

“Every day I wake up, I always have you to thank. I have your guidance, your warmth, your love, and your heart: someone who loves me unconditionally. Right or wrong, you are always my Mom. No one can ever take your place in my heart. I love you forever and ever. No matter where I go or whom I meet, you will always be Number One to me,” she wrote with the pictures.

Urvashi has been working on her first bilingual movie, Mohan Bhardwaj’s Black Rose, based on Shakespeare’s The Merchant Of Venice. Urvashi plays a pivotal role based on Shylock in the film.