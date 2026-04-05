Washington: The US government has asked top providers of satellite imagery to stop publishing photos from parts of the Middle East because of the Iran war, the company Planet Labs has said.

Planet Labs and companies like it provide near-daily imagery crucial to reporting on regions where on-the-ground access for journalists is impossible, limited or unsafe. That has made it an especially key tool for reporting on the Iran war, which has impacted nearly all Middle Eastern countries.

In a Saturday email to users, including the AP, Planet Labs said it was complying with the US government’s requests and would indefinitely delay publication of imagery taken after March 9, 2026.

It said it would release new imagery on a case-by-case basis and for urgent, mission-critical requirements or in the public interest.

The company said the new measures would be in place until the end of the conflict.