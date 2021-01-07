Washington: DC Police Chief Robert Contee announced that three people died from medical emergencies during Wednesday’s violence at the Capitol, taking the death toll in the clash to 4 after a woman supporter of Trump died earlier in the day.

Contee did not specify if these people were involved in any way with the overtaking of the Capitol building. “One adult female and two adult males appear to have suffered from separate medical emergencies, which resulted in their deaths. Any loss of life in the District is tragic and our thoughts are with anyone impacted by their loss,” he said. DC Fire and Emergency Medical services transported people to area hospitals with injuries ranging from cardiac arrest to multiple fractures after falling from scaffolding on the West front of the Capitol building.

However, city officials did not confirm if any of the ones deceased are in any way connected with the overtaking of the Capitol building.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser extended the public emergency to 15 days, as a result of rioters overtaking the US Capitol building earlier Thursday. This will take the emergency declaration until the day after President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The mayor says that the people who stormed the Capitol, “sought to disrupt the Congressional proceedings relating to the acceptance of electoral college votes.” “Persons are dissatisfied with judicial rulings and the findings of State Boards of Elections, and some persons can be expected to continue their violent protests through the inauguration.”

PNN/Agencies