Washington: Challenging the decision of the Biden administration to investigate the activities of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, an influential Republican lawmaker has said such selective actions risk damaging critical alliances with key partners.

In a strongly worded letter to US Attorney General Merrick B Garland, Congressman Lance Gooden, a member of the House Judiciary Committee also asked “What will the US do if India refuses to comply with an extradition request.”

Gooden also demanded answers on the Justice Department’s selective prosecution of foreign entities and the potential harm such actions pose to the US’s global alliances and economic growth and if there is any Geroge Soros connection to it.

“The Department of Justice’s selective actions risk damaging critical alliances with key partners like India, one of America’s strongest allies in the Asia-Pacific region,” Gooden said in his letter dated January 7.

“Instead of pursuing cases with tenuous jurisdiction and limited relevance to the US interests, the DOJ should focus on punishing bad actors at home, rather than chasing rumours abroad,” he said.

The five-term Republican lawmaker said that targeting entities that invest tens of billions of dollars and create tens of thousands of jobs for Americans only harms the US in the long run.

“When we forego real threats from violent crime, economic espionage, and CCP influence and go after those who contribute to our economic growth, it discourages valuable new investors who are hopeful of investing in our country,” he said.

“An unwelcome and politically charged atmosphere for investors will only stall efforts to revitalise America’s industrial base and economic growth, directly undermine President Trump’s commitment to revive the economy with increased investments.

“Given the timing of these decisions coincides with the end of the Biden administration, concerns arise that the only true goal here is disruption for President Trump,” Gooden said.

Instead of expending valuable taxpayer resources on opening lengthy and perhaps politically motivated pursuits in foreign countries thousands of miles away, the Department should cooperate with the incoming administration on better serving the American people, he said.

“As a cog in the outgoing administration, it is your duty to the public in being mindful of not creating further complications that could compromise America’s geopolitical eminence,” Gooden said in the letter two weeks ahead of the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th president of the United States January 20.

“I am writing to inquire about the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) recent selective pursuits of cases against foreign entities that could irreparably strain America’s global alliances,” he said.

“As our country enters a new period under President Trump, Americans are hopeful it will mark the revival of prosperity, growth, economic recovery, and political freedom. An important factor in our quest to revive our country’s prosperity includes the ability and freedom of prospective investors to do business in America,” he wrote.

“In complete abeyance of public outcry about the rising violent crimes at home, the DOJ seems to be pursuing new expeditions to target businesses for alleged injustices abroad,” he said.

“The allegations in the Adani case, even if proven true, would still fail to make us the appropriate and final arbiter on the issue. These ‘bribes’ were allegedly paid to Indian state government officials, in India, by Indian executives of an Indian company, with no concrete involvement of or injury to any American party,” Gooden wrote.

Indian Billionaire Gautam Adani has been charged by US prosecutors for allegedly being part of an elaborate scheme to pay USD 265 million (about Rs 2,200 crore) bribe to Indian officials in exchange for favourable terms for solar power contracts.

Adani Group, however, denied the charges saying the allegations by US prosecutors are “baseless” and the conglomerate is “compliant with all laws”.

“Conversely, Smartmatic, an American company responsible for conducting our elections, had executives who allegedly laundered money and paid bribes to foreign governments, according to the DOJ’s indictment earlier. However, despite numerous attempts by my colleagues and I to have our concerns addressed before the elections, we were never briefed by your department,” he wrote.

Gooden asked why has the DOJ not indicted a single American if the case involves a significant nexus with the United States.

“Were there no Americans involved in this alleged scheme? Why has the DOJ pursued this case against Gautam Adani when the alleged criminal act, and the parties allegedly involved are in India? Do you seek to enforce justice in India?” he asked.

“Will the DOJ seek an extradition of the Indian executives involved in this case? What is the DOJ’s contingency plan if India refuses to comply with an extradition request and claims sole authority over this case? Is the DOJ or the Biden administration willing to escalate this case into an international incident between the United States and an ally like India?” the lawmaker said.

PTI