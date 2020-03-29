New York: In a frightening warning, the United States will see 100,000 to 200,000 deaths from the coronavirus, the Trump administration’s topmost infection disease expert forecast Sunday as the pandemic infected early 125,000 people in the country.

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci said in an interview on ‘CNN’ that the US will certainly have ‘millions of cases’ of COVID-19 and more than 100,000 deaths.

“Looking at what we are seeing now, I would say between 100,000-2,00,00” deaths from coronavirus. We’re going to have millions of cases,” Fauci stated. “But I don’t want to be held to that because the pandemic is such a moving target,” he added.

According to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre, the US has 1,24,763 cases and witnessed 2,612 deaths as of Sunday morning. A total of 2,756 patients have recovered, it said.

Agencies