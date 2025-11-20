New Delhi/Washington: The United States (US) Thursday expressed appreciation of its ongoing partnership with the Indian security agencies for dismantling terror-linked networks and holding criminals accountable.

In a statement shared on X, US Embassy in India stated, “We appreciate our ongoing partnership with India’s security agencies as we work together to dismantle terror-associated networks and hold criminals accountable. This underscores our shared commitment to ensuring the safety and security of our citizens.”

US Embassy’s statement comes in response to National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) press release, where it mentioned about gangster Anmol Bishnoi’s arrest Wednesday after his deportation from the US.

Anmol Bishnoi, who had been living in the United States, was brought back to India and arrested upon arrival. Absconding since 2022, he is the 19th accused apprehended in connection with the terror syndicate allegedly led by Lawrence Bishnoi.

A special court Wednesday remanded Anmol Bishnoi to 11 days of NIA custody. He will be produced before the court again November 29 at 2 pm.

According to the NIA, Anmol is a key member of the BKI–Bishnoi gangster syndicate and played an active role in running its operations.

The NIA said Anmol was chargesheeted in March 2023, after investigations established that between 2020 and 2023, he had actively aided designated terrorist Goldy Brar and his brother in executing various acts of terrorism in India.

According to the agency, Anmol used his base in the United States to run the gang’s operations, coordinate with associates, provide shelter and logistics to shooters, and oversee extortion rackets targeting individuals in India.

The NIA stated that it continues to probe the broader nexus between terrorists, gangsters and arms traffickers, including their infrastructure and funding networks.

Anmol Bishnoi faces several criminal cases, including conspiracy to murder former Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique, who was shot dead in Mumbai in October last year.

He is also being investigated in the firing outside Hindi film actor Salman Khan’s residence in Bandra in April last year. His alleged role in the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, one of the most high-profile cases linked to the Bishnoi-Brar syndicate, is also being probed.

In November 2024, Bishnoi was arrested in California, United States, for entering the country with illegal documents.

This came days after India began the extradition process following a non-bailable warrant issued by a Maharashtra court and a Red Corner Notice issued by a global law enforcement agency, Interpol.

Earlier in April, the NIA had arrested Tahawwur Hussain Rana, the key conspirator in the deadly 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, after successfully securing his extradition “after years of sustained and concerted efforts to bring the key conspirator behind the 2008 mayhem to justice”.

Rana (64), a Canadian national of Pakistani origin living primarily in Chicago, was escorted to New Delhi by teams of the National Security Guard (NSG) and NIA, comprising senior officials, on a special plane from Los Angeles. In the US, Rana was being held in judicial custody pursuant to proceedings initiated by the NIA under the India-US Extradition Treaty.