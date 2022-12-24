Washington: The US House of Representatives passed a massive package worth $1.7 trillion to fund the federal government.

The House passed the omnibus bill late Friday after it cleared the Senate on the previous, reports Xinhua news agency,

It is now being sent to the White House.

President Joe Biden has already signed the short-term funding bill into law to avert a partial government shutdown ahead of the midnight deadline.

The one-week continuing resolution has given more time for the spending bill, which runs more than 4,000 pages, to be processed for Biden’s signature.

The massive spending legislation for the fiscal year 2023 includes $772.5 billion for non-defense, domestic programs, and $858 billion in defence funding, a nearly 10 per cent boost over the previous year.

It also provides about $45 billion in emergency funding for Ukraine amid its ongoing war with Russia.