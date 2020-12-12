Washington: The US Senate has overwhelmingly passed the $740 billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) with a veto-proof majority, setting up a showdown with President Donald Trump who threatened to veto the bill.

In an 84-13 vote, the Senate on Friday approved the annual defence policy bill with an over two-thirds majority, which was enough to override a veto from Trump, who opposed the bill, reports Xinhua news agency.

“My hope is that if the number is big enough that the president reconsiders his threat to veto it. It’s clear what the final outcome will be,” Republican Senator John Cornyn said Friday.

Earlier this week, the House of Representatives approved the bill in a 355-78 bipartisan vote, another veto-proof majority.

If the President vetoes the bill, Congress would have to vote again and the bill would need the support from two-thirds of each chamber in order to become law.

Trump has said he wants the bill to terminate Section 230, a piece of Internet legislation that provides legal protection for tech companies over content from third parties and users, among other things.

The President has also argued for months over a plan included in the final version of the bill that would require Confederate-related bases and military installations to be renamed within three years.

Neither chamber has been able to successfully override one of Trump’s vetoes since he took office in January 2017.

The NDAA would authorise appropriations for fiscal year 2021 and setting forth policies for the Pentagon’s programs and activities.

The bill has become law for the past 59 years in a row.